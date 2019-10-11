Sam Smith Says 'Let's Live As Loudly & Queerly As Humanly Possible' In Speech About Being Non-Binary

Cody Simpson Explains Why Miley Cyrus Romance Isn't 'Crazy Sudden': 'We Are Very, Very Happy'
CLIP 10/12/19
Sam Smith gave an emotional speech at the Attitude Awards where the singer accepted an award for being the "Person of the Year." The news comes after the 27-year-old revealed they are non-binary in an Instagram post in September. "Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to they/them," Sam wrote "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because i care too much about what people think but f*ck it."