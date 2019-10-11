Sam Smith Says 'Let's Live As Loudly & Queerly As Humanly Possible' In Speech About Being Non-Binary

Also available on the NBC app

Sam Smith gave an emotional speech at the Attitude Awards where the singer accepted an award for being the "Person of the Year." The news comes after the 27-year-old revealed they are non-binary in an Instagram post in September. "Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to they/them," Sam wrote "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because i care too much about what people think but f*ck it."

Appearing: