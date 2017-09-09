Sam Smith Drops New Single ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ — And It Is Everything!

Sam Smith has dropped his new single, "Too Good At Goodbyes" and it is an emotional ode to a past relationship. This is his first single after a 2-year hiatus.
Appearing:
Tags: access hollywood, television, concert sam smith, album sam smith, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, sam smith too good at goodbyes review, access, facts about sam smith, album sam smith download, entertainment, too good at goodbyes, how is sam smith live, celebrity, do guys listen to sam smith, gossip, bio sam smith, breaking news, sam smith too good at goodbyes quotes, entertainment news, best buy sam smith
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.