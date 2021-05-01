Kate Middleton Shows Off Sculpted Arms While Getting Covid-19 Vaccine Days After Prince William
05/29/21
Leslie Bibb’s No. 1 fan is always by her side! The actress tells Access Hollywood all about her new Netflix superhero series “Jupiter’s Legacy,” and her longtime partner, Sam Rockwell, joins the interview to confirm he thinks her Lady Liberty costume is “pretty hot”! Leslie also dishes on working with co-star Josh Duhamel in back-to-back projects and reflects on the 15th anniversary of “Talladega Nights.” “Jupiter’s Legacy” drops May 7 on Netflix.