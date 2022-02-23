Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Sam Hunt's Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Withdraws Divorce Complaint After Accusing Him Of Cheating

CLIP02/23/22

Sam Hunt's pregnant wife is hitting the pause button. Just hours after Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce, claiming that the country singer allegedly cheated on her, Sam's estranged wife withdrew the divorce complaint, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. Hannah, who is pregnant with the musician's first child, requested that the petition be "voluntarily nonsuited without prejudice," which means she can file for divorce again in the future.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Sam Hunt, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.