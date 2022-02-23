Sam Hunt's pregnant wife is hitting the pause button. Just hours after Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce, claiming that the country singer allegedly cheated on her, Sam's estranged wife withdrew the divorce complaint, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. Hannah, who is pregnant with the musician's first child, requested that the petition be "voluntarily nonsuited without prejudice," which means she can file for divorce again in the future.

