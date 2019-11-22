Sam Hunt Issues Public Apology After His DUI Arrest: 'It Won't Happen Again'

Also available on the NBC app

Sam Hunt has apologized to fans after his DUI arrest. The country singer posted a public apology on Twitter following his arrest in Nashville on the morning of Nov. 21. "Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend's show in downtown Nashville," he tweeted. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won't happen again." According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the musician was taken into custody by police before being released on $2,500 bond several hours later.

Appearing: