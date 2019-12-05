Sam Hunt Candidly Speaks Out In First Interview Following DUI (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Sam Hunt is keeping things positive. The chatted with New York's Country 94.7's at their Stars and Strings event, which took place on Dec. 4, 2019. He appeared to be in good spirits as he talked about music and performing in an exclusive interview clip for Access Hollywood. Also performing at the event were Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson and Runaway June. Hunt's interview and performance come after the singer was arrested last month on charges of driving under the influence and possessing an open container. The 34-year-old issued a public apology on Twitter on Nov. 22, 2019.

