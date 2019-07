Also available on the NBC app

"A Star Is Born's'" Sam Elliott tells Access what it means to him to be honored with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were on hand to help celebrate him. And, Sam tells Access that "it's not about the losing or winning" after being asked if he felt "A Star Is Born" was snubbed at the Golden Globes.

