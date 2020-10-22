Also available on the nbc app

YouTube stars Sam Golbach and Colby Brock chatted with Access Hollywood about their new book, “Paradise Island: A Sam And Colby Story.” They also reveal what’s in store for fans of their channel leading up to Halloween and they reveal the people they’d love to collaborate with would be James Charles and Emma Chamberlain. “Paradise Island: A Sam And Colby Story” will be available on November 17, 2020 and is available for pre-order now.

