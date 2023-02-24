Sam Claflin is happy he had Riley Keough by his side while working on "Daisy Jones & The Six." "Over time the two of us, there was so much trust, love, and care and comfort I suppose that we could lean on one another," he told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the premiere. "The fact that neither of us had any musical experience before this meant that we could hold hands and cry together." The British actor also talked about his time in "The Hunger Games" franchise and revealed what he would do differently if he could go back to his early career. "Daisy Jones & The Six" hits Prime Video on March 3.

