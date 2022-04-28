Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Expecting Second Child: 'Round 2!'
Sam Asghari has new comedy series "PBC" out and a baby and wedding on the way with fiancé Britney Spears! He told Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez of his proposal to the pop star, "It was very extravagant, and it was surprising. I did it the best way possible, but it's something you've got to keep secret. Some things you have to keep between us." Check out "PBC" on YouTube and www.floqast.studio. See Sam's full interview Friday on Access Daily.