Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears' boyfriend has her back! The fitness trainer came to his longtime girlfriend's defense after screenwriter Kelly Oxford publicly criticized the content on the singer's Instagram account. The Canadian author commented on a video shared by the pop star, writing, "This account finally got too scary for me." According to screenshots captured by a fan account, Sam replied, “What's so scary about the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think?"

Appearing: