There seems to be no marriage issues between Sam Asghari and Britney Spears. The couple sparked breakup rumors after they were both spotted out without their rings, but Sam’s rep tells Access Hollywood there is no truth to the hearsay. He told Access there are no “marital issues” and that he took his wedding ring off because he’s filming a movie.

