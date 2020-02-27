Also available on the nbc app

Ooh, baby, baby! Salt-N-Pepa's new makeup collection with Milani Cosmetics has arrived! Access Hollywood exclusively caught up with the group's members Cheryl James and Sandra Denton to chat about the beauty products inspired by their biggest hip-hop hits from the '90s. "This collaboration with Milani represents who we are as women," Sandra explained. "It's timeless makeup as we make timeless music." Plus, the music duo also spilled behind-the-scenes secrets from their iconic music videos!

Appearing: