Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Salt-N-Pepa Breaks Down '90s Music Video Secrets You Never Knew

CLIP02/27/20
Also available on the nbc app

Ooh, baby, baby! Salt-N-Pepa's new makeup collection with Milani Cosmetics has arrived! Access Hollywood exclusively caught up with the group's members Cheryl James and Sandra Denton to chat about the beauty products inspired by their biggest hip-hop hits from the '90s. "This collaboration with Milani represents who we are as women," Sandra explained. "It's timeless makeup as we make timeless music." Plus, the music duo also spilled behind-the-scenes secrets from their iconic music videos!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Salt-N-Pepa, Sandra Denton, Cheryl James, Milani Cosmetics, push it, Shoop, whatta man, en vogue, Tupac, music, Celebrity news
S2020 E010 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.