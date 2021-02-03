Also available on the nbc app

Salma Hayek knows youth is a state of mind! The "Bliss" actress told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, "What's the point of looking young if you're not feeling young, because you're spending so much anxiety on looking young? I'd rather not look young and feel young, but if you feel young, you kind of look young." Salma and her "Bliss" co-star Owen Wilson also chatted about working together and told the funny story of their first meeting to prepare for the movie. Owen shared his support for a possible "Wedding Crashers" sequel, saying it would "always be great to work with Vince [Vaughn] on that." "Bliss" premieres Feb. 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

