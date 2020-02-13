Salma Hayek 'Spilled Water All Over' Eminem At The Oscars: 'I Made A Fool Of Myself'

Also available on the NBC app

Salma Hayek and Eminem were photographed bonding backstage at the 92nd Academy Awards, but the pictures don’t tell the whole story! Salma admitted on Instagram that she had an awkward moment with the rapper seconds before the click of the camera. She wrote, "In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk on stage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him. If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me."

