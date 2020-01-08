Also available on the NBC app

Salma Hayek is all natural but considered cosmetic procedures for her role in "Like a Boss." The stunning star tells Access Hollywood how she had planned to transform into her character for the upcoming comedy with lip injections and Botox, and why she changed her mind at the last minute. Salma also shares her contribution to co-star Tiffany Haddish's weekly potluck dinners, and reveals her mindset about Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial. "Like a Boss" hits theaters on Jan. 10.

