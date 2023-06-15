Main Content

Salma Hayek Reveals Her Beauty Hack For Covering Gray Hairs: 'This Is My Trick!' (EXCLUSIVE)

Salma Hayek is all about aging gratefully, and while she embraces her gray hairs, she still likes the option to cover them for a night out! "I put mascara on them tonight – they're still there. This is my trick! I'm too lazy to do the entire hair," she exclusively told Access Hollywood at Netflix's "I Like To Watch with Trixie and Katya" live taping for her show "Black Mirror." Salma is starring in the suspenseful anthology series with co-star Annie Murphy, and the duo made a surprise appearance at the screening. "Black Mirror" Season 6 hits Netflix on June 15.

