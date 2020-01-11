Salma Hayek Playfully Roasts Her Past 'Fashion Disasters': 'At Least I'm Creative!'

Also available on the NBC app

Salma Hayek may not still love every outfit she's ever worn, but she's proud of herself for taking style risks. While discussing her new movie "Like A Boss," Francisco Caceres of Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia" took the actress on a flashback through her two decades of red carpet fashion: including the bold crop top and beanie she wore to the premiere of "Eyes Wide Shut." "I want to start a hashtag on my Instagram that says #WhatWasIThinking?" she joked about the look. "The best part is, I look at myself and I look so proud of my fashion disasters … At least I'm creative. I did my own thing, you know? But I loved that girl that took chances."

