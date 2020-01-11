Salma Hayek Playfully Roasts Her Past 'Fashion Disasters': 'At Least I'm Creative!'

Celebrity Bodyguard Breaks Down How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Security Needs Will Change
CLIP 01/10/20
Salma Hayek may not still love every outfit she's ever worn, but she's proud of herself for taking style risks. While discussing her new movie "Like A Boss," Francisco Caceres of Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia" took the actress on a flashback through her two decades of red carpet fashion: including the bold crop top and beanie she wore to the premiere of "Eyes Wide Shut." "I want to start a hashtag on my Instagram that says #WhatWasIThinking?" she joked about the look. "The best part is, I look at myself and I look so proud of my fashion disasters … At least I'm creative. I did my own thing, you know? But I loved that girl that took chances."