Salma Hayek is looking back at one of her most memorable award season looks of all time: the red Narcisco Rodriguez dress she wore to the 2003 Golden Globes. "What I remember the most about that one is that those were the good old days where my body was so hot that I just needed something simple," she quipped to Access Hollywood. "Those days are over, baby! I gotta style it up now. I didn't even have to wear a bra in those days. Right now, forget it!" Access also got Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Renee Zellweger and other stars' reactions to their first-ever Globes looks.

