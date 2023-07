Salma Hayek is opening up about her stunning Alexander McQueen dress from premiere of her latest film "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish." Access Hollywood spoke to the 56-year-old on the red carpet and she shared what her inspiration was for the style. "I think the little girls will like my dress," she said. "It's very princess-y." "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is in theaters on Dec. 22.

