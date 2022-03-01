Fran Drescher and Salma Hayek had a joint wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 SAG Awards! Both "The Nanny" alum and the "House of Gucci" actress took a quick bathroom break mid-show, and when they crossed paths, there was a slight hitch. Salma explained on Instagram, "My glove got stuck on the great [Fran Drescher's] dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to [Michael Keaton] who was also stuck in the bathroom."

