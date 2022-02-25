Sally Kellerman has passed away at the age of 84. The star's rep Alan Eichler confirmed the news to Access Hollywood on Thursday, revealing that she died from heart failure in her sleep on the morning of Feb. 24. "Sally Kellerman, who achieved worldwide movie fame for her role as Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in Robert Altman's classic 1970 film "MASH," with Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould, died early this morning in her sleep from heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills," the statement reads in part.

