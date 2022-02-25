Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Sally Kellerman, Oscar-Nominated 'MASH' Actress, Dead At 84

CLIP02/24/22

Sally Kellerman has passed away at the age of 84. The star's rep Alan Eichler confirmed the news to Access Hollywood on Thursday, revealing that she died from heart failure in her sleep on the morning of Feb. 24. "Sally Kellerman, who achieved worldwide movie fame for her role as Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in Robert Altman's classic 1970 film "MASH," with Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould, died early this morning in her sleep from heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills," the statement reads in part.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: sally kellerman, mash, movies, actors, deaths, hot lips houlihan
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.