Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Val Chmerkovskiy Reflect On Their Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination

Sailor Brinkley-Cook was visibly emotional over her elimination from "Dancing with the Stars," and far from the only one left stunned over the surprise exit. The model and her "DWTS" pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy join Access Hollywood and tell Mario Lopez what they'll treasure most from their unforgettable ballroom experience. What inspiring advice did Val give Sailor to comfort her? And how did Sailor's mom, Christie Brinkley, react to the shocking goodbye? Sailor also shares gratitude for overcoming a longtime "massive hurdle" of stage fright thanks to her time on the hit reality competition.

Clips

Jason Momoa Says Wife Lisa Bonet Is A Fan Of His Signature Man Bun And Scrunchie
CLIP 10/21/19
Kristen Bell Will 'Never Remember' Her & Dax Shepard's Anniversary For This Romantic Reason
CLIP 10/21/19
Jennifer Garner And Kristen Bell Have Totally Opposite Takes On Giving Birth
CLIP 10/21/19
