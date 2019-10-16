Also available on the NBC app

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has made mom Christie Brinkley proud by filling in for her on "Dancing with the Stars"– but she initially wanted to turn it down! In a fun round of Access Hollywood's "Pass the Mic," Sailor revealed that she "way too scared" at first to fill her mom's shoes. "I have never performed, and I had massive stage fright, so it was a no," she explained. Then, Christie shared the piece of advice that she gave her daughter that ultimately change her mind. The supermodel also opened up about her thoughts on Sailor's modeling career, Instagram photos and the people she's dated! "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

