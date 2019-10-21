Sailor Brinkley-Cook Reveals She 'Fully Blacked Out' On 'DWTS' Routine: 'Thank God For Muscle Memory'

Also available on the NBC app

Sailor Brinkley-Cook opens up on Access Daily about how she is sailing away from her stage fright on "Dancing with the Stars." Sailor admits to hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez that she "blacked out" on her week 5 routine, revealing that there was a moment she forgot all the steps. The model shares how she got through the dance to score an epic 24 out of 30. Sailor's dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy also chats about what it's like to go up against his wife Jenna Johnson on the hit show.

Appearing: