Sailor Brinkley is keeping it real! The model confesses to Access Hollywood why she "still overcoming" insecurities while she performs on "Dancing with the Stars." Sailor gives an update on her mom Christie Brinkley's broken wrist and arm just two weeks after "DWTS" injury. Sailor also shares what it means to have the support from her famous mom after taking her place on the hit show.

