Sadie Sink and Taylor Swift have a lot to celebrate! Taylor’s short film for “All To Well” is nominated for a Grammy, and Sadie told Access Hollywood they plan to celebrate that achievement soon. “We were talking, and I think there’s a celebration happening soon, but she’s very busy,” she told Access at the premiere of “The Whale”. The 20-year-old also gushed about her “The Whale” co-star Brendan Fraser, revealing it’s been a pleasure getting to know him better while doing press for the film. Sadie also talked about what it would mean to get nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the film. “The Whale” premieres in theaters Dec. 9.

