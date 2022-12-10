In "The Whale," Brendan Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher attempting to reconnect with his daughter, played by Sadie Sink. Sadie told Access Hollywood of her journey exploring her character Ellie, "I think the biggest thing for me was just not writing her off as just an angsty teen and really trying to find the empathy before anything else. I think it really did just teach me so much about myself as an actress and gave me skills, things to work on, things to think about that I carried with me onto 'Stranger Things' for Season 4." "The Whale" hits theaters Dec. 9.

