Sadie Sink is grateful for her costars. The 20-year-old caught up with Access Hollywood about her upcoming film, “Dear Zoe” and opened up about working with the other young actors on "Stranger Things." "I think having each and every kid on the show, I think we'd be so lost without each other," she said. "Having Millie, she was the only girl at first, so I think it was nice that we had that connection." "Dear Zoe" will be released in theaters and on-demand on November 4.

