Main Content

Sadie Sink Explains How Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown Blossomed on 'Stranger Things' Set

CLIP11/03/22

Sadie Sink is grateful for her costars. The 20-year-old caught up with Access Hollywood about her upcoming film, “Dear Zoe” and opened up about working with the other young actors on "Stranger Things." "I think having each and every kid on the show, I think we'd be so lost without each other," she said. "Having Millie, she was the only girl at first, so I think it was nice that we had that connection." "Dear Zoe" will be released in theaters and on-demand on November 4.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: sadie sink, Stranger Things, millie bobby brown, dear zoe, Sadie
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.