Sadie Robertson opened up about her COVID-19 experience during her podcast, ‘Whoa That’s Good,’ earlier this week. In a conversation with her mom Korie and sister Bella she revealed the extreme symptoms she suffered leading up to her hospitalization. “Being so weak and so sick and throwing up as much as I was, I got very dehydrated. At this point, when I was dehydrated, my chest pain had gotten really bad. I could barely talk and Mom came over and was like, ‘You need to go to the hospital,” Sadie said on her podcast episode. The 23-year-old, who is pregnant, first revealed she had the novel coronavirus on her Instagram earlier this week.

