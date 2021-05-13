Kelly McCreary Reveals She Is 'Pleasantly Surprised' Over 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 Renewal
Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are officially parents! The "Duck Dynasty" alum and her husband revealed on social media that they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Honey, earlier this week. Sadie shared Instagram photos of their first moments as a family of three and gushed, "We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey. The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness."