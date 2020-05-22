Also available on the NBC app

The Spellmans had one spellbinding reunion for a good cause! Melissa Joan Hart, Elisa Donovan, Caroline Rhea, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and more of "Sabrina, The Teenage Witch's" iconic stars teamed up with Cast4Good to bring fans a virtual event to benefit World Vision - and it was magical! The beloved cast reminisced about the hit 90s show, answered fans' burning questions and even spilled what they took from set!

