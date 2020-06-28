Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Tedder and Adele made magic when they got into the studio and wrote "Rumour Has It." The OneRepublic frontman told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles the story behind the 2011 hit. "She was in a bit of a mood the day that we got together for 'Rumour Has It.' She was like, 'I want to write a song. I'm so pissed off right now,'" he recalled. Ryan went on to reveal how they channeled that energy into music and bounced ideas off of each other. Plus, he talked about songwriters raising the bar on NBC’s "Songland," which recently wrapped its second season.

