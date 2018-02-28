Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend Shayna Taylor came to her man's defense on Wednesday following former E! stylist Suzie Hardy's claims that the TV host sexually harassed and assaulted her while she was employed with the network. The 25-year-old model shared an Instagram picture of herself kissing her boyfriend on the cheek and praised his "kindness" in the work environment in her caption. Watch to find out what she had to say.

Appearing: