Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa has been hosting “Live With Kelly and Ryan” solo for the last two days after her co-host Ryan Seacrest developed COVID-19 symptoms. But the duo will be reunited again! The show shared a video of Kelly with the caption, “Update: Great news...test came back and he’s negative. Ryan will be back tomorrow!” The morning show hosts resumed filming on set in September after being apart for 180 days.

Appearing: