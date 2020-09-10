Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Seacrest reacted to the surprising news that “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” would be ending after 14 years. The show’s creator and executive producer told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall, “In speaking to the family over the last several days, I definitely know this was not an easy decision. As you know, they loved that show and what that show did for their businesses. E! loved that show, loves that show, it’s still on the air,” he explained. “I think you look back and as Kris told me today, they have the greatest home movie catalog of all time in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' so we’ll miss them.”

