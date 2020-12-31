Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale are saying goodbye to 2020! The "New Year's Rockin' Eve" co-hosts chatted with Access Hollywood about the fun moments in store for this year's live event, which will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus and more. Ryan and Lucy also reminisced about their days hosting and competing on "American Juniors," respectively. Plus, Ryan shared an update on the next season of "American Idol," and Lucy shared her thoughts on HBO Max's "edgier" forthcoming "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff. "Rockin' Eve" begins Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

