Ouch! Ryan Seacrest took quite a tumble on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." The TV personality leaned back a little too far when trying to catch a festive New Year's balloon floating by and fell right out of his chair, prompting immediate concern from co-host Kelly Ripa. Ryan recovered like a total champ and even shared the epic moment with his Instagram followers alongside a cheeky caption.

