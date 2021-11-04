Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Reynolds who stars in the upcoming film "Red Notice" spoke to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the film's premiere on Wednesday night and opened up about taking a break from acting. "My kids are growing up faster than time and space would have suggested, so, I want to be there and I want to spend some time with them. I probably won’t shoot anything until the end of the Summer, so we'll see," Ryan said. "Red Notice" will be released in select theaters on Nov. 5, and on Netflix Nov. 12.

Highlight Celebrity and Gossip

