Ryan Reynolds is serving up drinks and laughs ahead of Father's Day! The "Deadpool" star just dropped a cheeky new ad for his spirits brand, Aviation American Gin. In it, he showed fans how to whip up a cocktail of his own creation, which he named "the Vasectomy." During his tutorial, he referenced the business and sleepless nights fatherhood brings in perfect deadpan.

