Ryan Reynolds used Hugh Jackman’s face as motivation to hit his target. The 44-year-old practiced axe-throwing in the latest episode of his Snapchat series, “Ryan Doesn’t Know.” After the “Deadpool” star failed to hit the bullseyes several times he used a cutout photo of his longtime frenemy Hugh and hit the target the first time. The famous friends have been trolling each other for years and appear to be close pals.

