Ryan Reynolds is back at it with his playful roasting of Hugh Jackman! The "Deadpool" star added some fuel to the fire of their long-standing friendly "feud" with a new TikTok on Tuesday, which was Hugh's 52nd birthday. Ryan blasted a song from his Australian frenemy's movie musical "The Greatest Showman" and wrote, "Look, I don't tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman's birthday. So don't tell me." He then scanned down to show that he was wearing aqua socks with Hugh's face all over them!