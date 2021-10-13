Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Reynolds is back at it with his playful roasting of Hugh Jackman! The "Deadpool" star added some fuel to the fire of their long-standing friendly "feud" with a new TikTok on Tuesday, which was Hugh's 52nd birthday. Ryan blasted a song from his Australian frenemy's movie musical "The Greatest Showman" and wrote, "Look, I don't tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman's birthday. So don't tell me." He then scanned down to show that he was wearing aqua socks with Hugh's face all over them!

