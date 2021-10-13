Main Content

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman With Funny TikTok For His Birthday

CLIP10/13/21
Ryan Reynolds is back at it with his playful roasting of Hugh Jackman! The "Deadpool" star added some fuel to the fire of their long-standing friendly "feud" with a new TikTok on Tuesday, which was Hugh's 52nd birthday. Ryan blasted a song from his Australian frenemy's movie musical "The Greatest Showman" and wrote, "Look, I don't tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman's birthday. So don't tell me." He then scanned down to show that he was wearing aqua socks with Hugh's face all over them!

Tags: ryan reynolds, Hugh Jackman, celebrity, entertainment
