Ryan Reynolds Says Falling Barricade 'Took Some Skin Off' His Leg: 'Other Than That, I Was Fine'

Also available on the NBC app

Ryan Reynolds recently escaped serious injury when a barricade suddenly fell at Comic-Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil. "It looked a little worse than it was. It took some skin off my leg, but other than that I was fine," Ryan told Access Hollywood at the premiere of his new film, "6 Underground." Ryan also explained why he wanted to hire Monica Ruiz for an Aviation Gin ad after her Peloton commercial went viral.

Appearing: