Ryan Reynolds may play a bodyguard on the big screen, but art doesn’t always imitate life – at least not in this case! The actor and co-star Salma Hayek talk with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about their anticipated sequel “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” in which Ryan takes a couple of hits from Salma. And, Ryan admits that wife Blake Lively would make a better bodyguard than him, and Salma agrees! “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” premieres in theaters on June 11.

