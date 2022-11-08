Ryan Reynolds is “excited” for baby number four with wife Blake Lively. “Very excited. We can’t wait,” he told Access Hollywood, also admitting he is very a doting dad while Blake is pregnant. “I’m protective of my family, always have been, always will be. We’re also all best buddies so it’s not that hard to do,” he said. The 46-year-old actor also revealed his three daughters get into the Christmas spirit early by visiting him on the set of “Spirited” over the summer. “Spirited” is in theaters Nov. 11 and globally on AppleTV+ on Nov. 18.

