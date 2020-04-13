Main Content

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Funny Feud With Hugh Jackman For His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are keeping themselves—and fans—entertained on social media. After the “Deadpool” actor’s company Aviation Gin won Ad Week’s “March Adness” competition, fellow actor Hugh Jackman spilled the secret to Ryan’s success: a cup of Hugh’s own Laughing Man Co. coffee! The A-listers hysterically went back and forth on Twitter before Ryan took the comments over to Instagram, where he wished Hugh’s wife Deb luck on the couple’s 24th anniversary.

