Ryan Reynolds is showing love for the K-Pop band Stray Kids. The group recently hit the stage on the Korean show, “Kingdom: Legendary War,” where they performed a cover mashup of their bop, “God’s Menu” as well as Blackpink’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU.” In the video, Felix is seen dressed as Ryan’s character Deadpool, and opens up their performance with a greeting reminiscent of the hit film’s opening scene.

