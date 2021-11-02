Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Reynolds is showering Blake Lively with some well-deserved praise! The "Free Guy" actor was celebrated as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator at this year's WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday night, and when accepting the honor, he took the opportunity to recognize his superstar wife. He said onstage, per People magazine, "I want to thank my wife, Blake. She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed."

