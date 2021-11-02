Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ryan Reynolds Praises 'Genius' Wife Blake Lively In Speech: 'She Pushes Me In Ways I Never Imagined'

CLIP11/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Reynolds is showering Blake Lively with some well-deserved praise! The "Free Guy" actor was celebrated as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator at this year's WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday night, and when accepting the honor, he took the opportunity to recognize his superstar wife. He said onstage, per People magazine, "I want to thank my wife, Blake. She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed."

Appearing:
Tags: ryan reynolds, Blake Lively, celebrity, relationship, marriage
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.