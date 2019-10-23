Ryan Reynolds' Mom Wishes Him Happy Birthday With Ukulele Performance: 'She Is A Legend'

Also available on the NBC app

Talent clearly runs in the Reynolds family! Ryan Reynolds applauded mom Tammy's musical skills, revealing on Instagram that she learned the ukulele at 73 years old. "Tam-Tam" even delivered an adorable performance in honor of Ryan's 43rd birthday, prompting the "Deadpool" star to rightfully deem her "a legend." Tammy has been openly supportive of Ryan throughout his career, appearing as his plus-one at numerous star-studded events over the years – from special moments including his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony to movie premieres alongside his wife, Blake Lively.

