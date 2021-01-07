Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Reynolds has met his match! The "Deadpool" star is teaming up with young Hollywood newcomer Walker Scobell for the new Netflix movie "The Adam Project.” In it, Ryan's character travels back in time to get help from his preteen self, who Walker portrays. While on set, the child star hilariously recited one of Ryan’s memorably profane monologues from "Deadpool 2" as Ryan filmed the whole thing!

